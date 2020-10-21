Northern California to see more dry, windy conditions

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Northern California entered a new round of fire danger Wednesday as forecasters predicted the ongoing dry conditions will be punctuated by bursts of gusty offshore winds through the rest of the week.

Pacific Gas & Electric advised 54,000 customers in parts of 19 counties that it may cut electricity Wednesday evening through Friday to prevent wind-blown wires from sparking and igniting fires.

Potentially affected areas included the northern Sacramento Valley and nearby areas, the northern Sierra Nevada, the mountains north of San Francisco Bay and Mount Diablo in the East Bay.

PG&E cut power to 41,000 customers during similar conditions last week. No major new fires were reported. The utility said post-shutoff inspections found at least 30 instances of weather-related damage or hazards to electrical equipment.

The National Weather Service said winds were gusting in the North Bay mountains early Wednesday morning and after a brief lull were expected to strengthen during the evening and expand across a larger area.

Southern California is continuing a cooling trend with low clouds and fog pressing in from the coast and may even see light rain or drizzle from Friday into the weekend.

Most of the massive wildfires that scorched California since mid-August have been fully or significantly contained.