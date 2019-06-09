Northern Indiana police say fleeing driver killed in crash

ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — Police say a driver fleeing from officers was killed when the vehicle crashed in a northern Indiana city.

The Elkhart Police Department says officers responding about 5 a.m. Sunday to a call of a screaming woman saw an SUV leaving the area. Officers chasing the SUV say the driver disregarded railroad crossing arms, then hit a parked car and struck a downtown post office building.

Police say the driver was unresponsive and pronounced dead at the crash scene. Information about the person killed wasn't immediately released.