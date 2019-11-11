Northwest Wyoming deer test positive for chronic wasting

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wildlife biologists have confirmed a disease deadly to deer, elk and moose in several deer in a new area of northwest Wyoming, near the Montana line.

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department says the deer came from the Clark area. Tests for chronic wasting disease came back positive for mule deer and white-tailed deer killed by hunters and for mule deer killed by vehicles.

The deer were killed in early November.

Chronic wasting disease is fatal to deer, elk and moose. There is no evidence humans can get the disease but wildlife officials urge hunters to have their meat tested and not eat meat testing positive.

The neurological disease has spread across most of Wyoming and much of North America since its discovery in Colorado in the 1960s.