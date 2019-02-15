Norwalk man allegedly tried to evade arrest, sell marijuana

FAIRFIELD -- Erskine Hall, 28, was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to sell and engaging police in pursuit while also driving with a suspended license and no insurance on the vehicle.

At around 7 p.m. Feb. 8, Fairfield police stopped Hall on Commerce Drive when a warrant check revealed an active warrant for the registered owner. Hall provided a fake name and birth date to police and fled when police returned to his patrol car.

According to police, a pursuit ensued into Bridgeport where Hall eventually tried to flee on foot before being taken into custody. A K9 investigation found over four ounces of marijuana in packaging.

Hall was held on a $10,000 bond and issued a Feb. 19 court date.

