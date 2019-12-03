Norwalk man arrested in Burr Street DUI

FAIRFIELD — Chris Lucero, a 19-year-old Norwalk man, was charged with driving under the influence after allegedly crashing his car on Burr Street.

Around 8 a.m. on Monday, police received reports of a vehicle striking a stone wall and rolling over in front of a Burr Street residence.

An on-scene investigation revealed that Chris Lucero was allegedly traveling northbound on Burr Street when his car veered off to the right side of the roadway and drove into a northbound shoulder culvert, police said.

Police said a passenger in the car had a minor laceration over her eye as a result of the collision.

According to reports, police conducted standardized field sobriety tests, and Lucero allegedly failed to perform to standard.

Lucero was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, failure to drive in the proper lane and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license.

He was released on a $100 cash bond and scheduled to appear in Bridgeport Superior Court on Dec. 16.

