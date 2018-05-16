Norwalk man charged with DUI, almost hit another car

FAIRFIELD — A Norwalk man was arrested and charged with driving under the influence after police received several calls about a reckless driver Thursday evening.

Callers said Jose Llanos-Temozihui, 55, nearly hit another car as he was driving down Black Rock Turnpike around 6 p.m. Police located Llanos-Temozihui near Fairfield Woods Road, and stopped his car. He failed field sobriety tests, and was released after posting a $100 bond. He is scheduled to appear in state Superior Court in Bridgeport on May 23.