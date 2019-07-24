Norwalk man charged with threatening 7-Eleven clerk

FAIRFIELD — Lawrence Luchor, a 50-year-old Norwalk resident, was arrested on July 18 after allegedly threatening to shoot a 7-Eleven store clerk.

Officers responded around 9 p.m. to 7-Eleven on Reef Road on a report of a man who threatened the clerk after making a mess in the store. According to the clerk, the man allegedly told her that he was going to come back and shoot her.

Luchor was arrested and charged with breach of peace and threatening in the second degree. He was released on a promise to appear in court on July 31. He was transported by ambulance to St. Vincent’s Medical Center for evaluation.

