Norwalk woman charged with DUI

FAIRFIELD — Ornella Mattera, a 53-year-old Norwalk resident, was operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and and failed to stay in her lane, police said.

According to police, at around 6:15 p.m. on April 21, Mattera was driving north on Black Rock Turnpike and, while approaching the intersection of Samp Mortar Drive, sideswiped another vehicle in the lane to her left.

Police, after inspecting damage patterns and talking to Mattera and the operator, determined Mattera hit the vehicle and was driving under the influence of alcohol. Police said Mattera’s speech was slurred and inadequately completed a standard field sobriety test.

Mattera was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and failure to maintain proper lane. She was released after posting $100 bond and is scheduled to appear in court May 6.

