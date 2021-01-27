Not in short supply: Blame for EU's rusty vaccine rollout RAF CASERT and MIKE CORDER, Associated Press Jan. 27, 2021 Updated: Jan. 27, 2021 9:13 a.m.
1 of4 Jos Bieleveldt, 91, receives a COVID-19 vaccine in Apeldoorn, Netherlands, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. Jos Bieleveldt had a spring in his 91-year-old step when he became one of the first Dutch recipients in his age group to get the coronavirus vaccine. One thing though, it really took too long a time coming. The 27-nation EU is coming under criticism for the slow rollout of its vaccination campaign. The bloc, a collection of many of the richest countries in the world, is not faring well in comparison to countries like Israel, the United Kingdom and the United States. Peter Dejong/AP Show More Show Less
APELDOORN, Netherlands (AP) — Jos Bieleveldt had a spring in his step when the 91-year-old Dutchman got a coronavirus vaccine this week. But many think that was way too long in coming.
Almost two months before, Britain's Margaret Keenan, who is also 91 now, received her shot to kick off the U.K.'s vaccination campaign that has, so far, outstripped the efforts in many nations in the European Union.
RAF CASERT and MIKE CORDER