Notre Dame-Fairfield softball posting ‘surreal’ offensive numbers

Notre Dame-Fairfield's Breana Brown, left, watches a ball get put into play along with Masuk catcher Katie Pullen during Thursday's SWC semifinal at DeLuca Field in Stratford.

On face value, the offensive numbers generated by the Notre Dame-Fairfield softball team this spring are absurd. More specifically, as Lancers’ coach Jeff Bevino puts it his club’s statistics are “surreal.”

The Lancers opened with eight straight victories, scoring over 15 runs in seven of those wins. Through ten games (pending Wednesday’s result with Masuk, the No. 1 ranked team in the GameTimeCT poll) Notre Dame is batting .556 with 153 runs scored along with a whopping 23 home runs.

“I’ve never had this many good hitters in the lineup at the same time,” said Bevino, who led Foran to a Class L title in 2011. “If you watch batting practice, your mouth would drop. One through nine, these girls rock the ball.”

Nobody on the Lancers is putting up a more surreal statistical season than shortstop MacQuarrie Stone-Folmar. The sophomore is batting .718 in 39 at bats with 39 RBIs, 12 home runs and eight doubles.

“She has a lot of talent,” Notre Dame senior catcher Meredith McDonald said. “Some of us are still working at it. She looks like she’s at her peak but she could still keep going. She’s incredible.”

Stone-Folmar transferred to Notre Dame from The Gunnery. Her mother, Heather Stone, is head softball coach at Western Connecticut.

“Athletics are big here,” said Stone-Folmar, who considered other CIAC schools before choosing Notre Dame. “I wanted to be here and win.”

Stone-Folmar is far from the only Lancer newcomer with gaudy numbers. Freshman Tiffany Suporn is batting .645 with 21 RBIs. Sophomore Monica Mojica, who missed her freshman year with a knee injury, is batting .419 with two homers.

Riley Marko, Breana Brown and McDonald are each hitting over .600, while Justina Holland, Claire Teskey and Isabella Brousseau are each over .500.

In addition to her .600 average and 15 RBIs, Brown is the Lancers’ primary pitcher and has a 2.04 ERA in 55 innings. Brown along with McDonald — the team’s lone senior — also provide key leadership.

“We’ll be as good as our pitching,” Bevino said. “(Brown) has the ability to shut anybody out.”

Part of the offensive success for Notre Dame is due to a very manageable early-season schedule.

The Lancers will get a much better sense of who they are as the calendar turns toward June. Notre Dame did lose back-to-back games to Griswold and Newtown — scoring just five runs in the losses — ahead of playing Masuk. Further on the horizon are games with strong SWC clubs like Brookfield and Barlow.

“It was nice to get off to the start we did. Now we’re playing good teams, we have to bring our ‘A’ game every day,” Bevino said. “By the end of the year we’ll be a very good team. We’re getting better everyday.

“It’s fun. They do everything we ask. I’m truly excited about the potential of this club going forward.”

Notre Dame remains driven toward postseason success in both the SWC and Class M playoffs, more than individual numbers.

“We’re a big family,” Stone-Folmar said. “We all support each other. We all want to win. We all want to be champions, that’s the biggest thing this year.”