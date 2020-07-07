Notre Dame High School in Fairfield to hold outdoor graduations

FAIRFIELD — Notre Dame High School will be holding two outdoor graduation ceremonies on their football fields.

The school in a statement said the ceremonies will be Friday at 6 p.m. and Saturday at 9:30 a.m., adding that they split the ceremony into two parts to comply with the governor’s directive to limit graduation crowd sizes to 150 people.

The Class of 2020, the school said, is comprised of 104 graduates from 21 municipalities as well as international students from China.

“Valedictorian of the class is Sophie Stachurski of Trumbull,” the school said. “The co-salutatorians are Maria Raiti and Ruth Salazar, both of Bridgeport.”

The school said the exact amount of college scholarships and grants received by the class will be announced at the ceremony.