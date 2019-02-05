Notre Dame High School mourns death of ‘Father Bill’ Sangiovanni

Rev. William Sangiovanni — known as “Father Bill” to generations of students at Notre Dame High School in Fairfield — died Monday morning after being in declining health for several years.

Beginning in 1980, Sangiovanni was a faculty member, chaplain, department chair, assistant principal, principal, and president of the school on Jefferson street.

“It is with heavy hearts that we make this post. The Notre Dame community is mourning the loss of Rev. William ‘Father Bill' Sangiovanni, who passed away this morning,” Notre Dame principal Christopher Cipriano announced Monday on the school’s Facebook page.

“Father Bill’s passing is a tremendous loss to all of us who knew him so well,” Cipriano said.

“Please try to keep happy memories of Father Bill at the front of your mind,” Cipriano said. “Whether they include cheering on a team from the sidelines, passionately teaching his AP Government class, shaking hands and greeting everyone by name at Open House since he seemingly knew everyone, wearing his GarlicFest hat so proudly or celebrating Mass with a tremendous homily for the ND community, he certainly left us with many, many fond memories.”

For several years during his time as school principal in the mid-90s, Sangiovanni coordinated a GarlicFest under a big tent adjacent to the school. A major fundraiser for the school, the event attracted thousands of garlic lovers and vendors from throughout the area.

On the occasion of Notre Dame’s 60th anniversary Gala celebration in March 2017, the Diocese of Bridgeport wrote:

One of the highlights of Notre Dame's anniversary gala was the recognition of Father William Sangiovanni, the school's president. This month, on March 19, Father Bill is celebrating the 40th anniversary of his ordination. In his 37 years with Notre Dame, he has had an enormous impact on the school. One of his famous nicknames comes from the annual GarlicFest popular at Notre Dame for many years—"Father Garlic."

Born in Brooklyn, Sangiovanni came to the Bridgeport diocese when he enrolled at Fairfield University, where he graduated with a degree in history. He earned a master's from Fairfield U. in education and arts.

He served as special assistant to the Minority Leader of the Connecticut General Assembly, and as assistant to U.S. Congressman Steward McKinney from 1969-75.

Sangiovanni was ordained in St. Patrick Church in Bridgeport on March 19, 1977. After serving first as parochial vicar at St. Patrick's, he was named to the faculty of Notre Dame in 1980 and became the school's spiritual director the following year.

In 1991, he was appointed to the State of Connecticut's Ethics Commission, and later became vice chair. Father Sangiovanni also served as a part-time chaplain at the Bridgeport Correctional Center for 11 years.

Father Sangiovanni was named president of Notre Dame in 2010