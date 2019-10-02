Number of Oklahoma Republicans seeking to unseat Horn grows

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The number of Republicans seeking to unseat U.S. Rep. Kendra Horn, the lone Democrat in Oklahoma’s congressional delegation, is continuing to grow.

Edmond businessman David Hill filed paperwork this week with the Federal Election Commission indicating he plans to seek the GOP nomination for the 5th District seat. Hill owns and operates MAR-K, an automobile parts manufacturing company.

He joins five other Republicans who have filed with the FEC indicating their plans to raise and spend money on the race. Candidates won’t officially file for office until April.

Horn pulled off one of the biggest upsets in the 2018 midterm election when she defeated two-term GOP incumbent Rep. Steve Russell and flipped the Oklahoma City-area seat that had been in Republican hands for four decades.