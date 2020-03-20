Number of coronavirus cases in Oklahoma rises by 5 to 49

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Five additional coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Oklahoma, the state Department of Health reported Friday.

The number of positive cases rose from 44 to 49 while the number of deaths due to the virus remained at one and eight people have been hospitalized, the department said.

Oklahoma County has 19 of the positive cases and adjacent Cleveland County has 11. Tulsa County, where the death occurred, has five.

The Metro Pentecostal Church in Tulsa identified the victim as Merle Dry, 55, and said in a post on its Facebook page that Dry had been “fighting a cold."

Oklahoma health officials have warned that the state was experiencing a shortage of testing kits and that the number of cases in Oklahoma was likely much higher.

The vast majority of people who contract the virus recover within weeks. It causes only mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but it can lead to more severe illness, including pneumonia, especially in older adults and people with preexisting health problems.

