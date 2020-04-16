Number of unemployment claims still high, but pace eases

DOVER, Del. (AP) — The pace at which Delawareans are filing unemployment claim eased significantly last week but was still at record levels.

The Delaware Department of Labor reported Thursday that more than 13,250 unemployment claims were filed last week. That’s down from more than 18,800 unemployment filings in the previous week and almost 19,000 in the final week of March.

More than 60,000 Delawareans have filed for unemployment benefits since March 15, including more than 30,000 in March.

The previous monthly record for unemployment claim filings in Delaware over the past three decades was a little more than 9,600 in January 2002.

The huge spike in unemployment claims comes after hundreds of Delaware businesses including restaurants, bars, theaters and fitness centers, were forced to close or severely restrict operations under an emergency declaration by Democratic Gov. John Carney.