Nurses' union, UVM Medical Center resume negotiations

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The University of Vermont Medical Center and nurses' union have resumed negotiations to reach agreement on a contract.

Negotiations resumed Monday following a two-day strike from the nurses' union. The strike cost the hospital millions in having to bring in temporary nurses.

Higher wages remain a sticking point for the new contract, as the union seeks a 23 percent increase in pay over three years. The hospital had previously offered a 13 percent increase.

Hospital officials say a federal mediator will be brought in for the bargaining sessions planned for Monday and Tuesday.

Vermont U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders on Monday called on the medical center's board of trustees to take a more active role in the negotiations and help resolve the dispute.