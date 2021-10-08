Nursing home owner appeals 7 license revocations after Ida

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Conditions deteriorated at a warehouse housing evacuated nursing home patients, five of whose deaths were linked to Hurricane Ida, because widespread and unexpected storm damage interrupted essential services, the nursing homes' owner says.
Days after Ida’s Aug. 29 landfall, the state Department of Health found the warehouse in Tangipahoa Parish, north of New Orleans, filthy and unsafe and moved more than 800 patients to facilities around Louisiana. It canceled the licenses Sept. 7.