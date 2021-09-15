Oak Lawn Cemetery in Fairfield unveils new memorial to honor those killed on 9/11 Serenity Bishop Sep. 15, 2021
Two massive granite columns atop a pentagon shaped base are unveiled as the new 9/11 memorial at Oak Lawn Cemetary & Arboretum in Fairfield, Conn. on Tuesday, September 14, 2021.
Jed Glick, brotther of Jeremy Glick, hero of United Airlines Flight 93, unveils a section of the new 9/11 memorial at Oak Lawn Cemetary & Arboretum in Fairfield, Conn. on Tuesday, September 14, 2021.
David Powers, left, and Oak Lawn Cemetary Chairman Bronson Hawley unveil the new 9/11 memorial, designed by Powers' brother Dean Powers, at the cemetary in Fairfield, Conn. on Tuesday, September 14, 2021.
Beverly Balaz, president of the Fairfield Chamber of Commerce, bows her head during prayers at the unveiling of the new 9/11 memorial at Oak Lawn Cemetary & Arboretum in Fairfield, Conn. on Tuesday, September 14, 2021.
FAIRFIELD — For years, Dean Powers, the longtime grounds keeper at Oak Lawn Cemetery, has been working to honor those killed on United Flight 93, one of the four hijacked planes on Sept. 11, 2001.
Powers cleared out a previously unused area of the 100-acre cemetery grounds to erect the planned memorial tribute, but before he could see his vision become a reality he died of cancer in June of 2020.
Written By
Serenity Bishop