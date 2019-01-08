Ocean State Job Lot acquires 7 former Toys R Us locations
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (AP) — Discount retailer Ocean State Job Lot has purchased six former Toys R Us locations and agreed to a long-term lease at a seventh in New York, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and Pennsylvania.
The three Pennsylvania locations in Montgomeryville, Scranton and Wilkes-Barre, mark the North Kingstown, Rhode Island-based retailer's first foray into the state.
The other locations are in Brockton and Dartmouth, Massachusetts; Salem, New Hampshire; and Nanuet, New York.
Ocean State Job Lot, founded in 1977, is a privately held retailer with 133 stores in New England, New York, and New Jersey with annual sales exceeding $675 million.
Chief Executive Officer Marc Perlman says the new locations were acquired at "an extraordinary price."