Officer attending police captain funeral hit by vehicle

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A police officer working traffic duty Wednesday outside of the funeral of a retired St. Louis police captain who killed last week was struck and injured by a vehicle.

The officer, whose name was not released, was not intentionally hit, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. The officer was taken to a hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening, officials said.

The accident happened as hundreds of people gathered outside Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church in St. Louis for a visitation service for David Dorn, officials said. Dorn, 77, was found dead around 2:30 a.m. June 2 on the sidewalk of Lee’s Pawn and Jewelry, where he had been hired to provide security.

A 24-year-old man has been charged with murder in Dorn’s death. Another man is facing separate charges, and police continue to search for eight others who authorities say looted the shop that night.