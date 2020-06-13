https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/article/Officer-involved-in-shooting-in-Kansas-City-15338427.php
Officer involved in shooting in Kansas City, police say
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City police say an officer has been involved in a shooting.
Dispatch confirmed to KCTV5 News that there was a carjacking and a pursuit, then shots were fired.
Police spokeswoman Doaa Al-Ashkar provided no details about the shooting, including the extent of any injuries, in an email Saturday afternoon.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is handling the investigation.
