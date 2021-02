MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — An early Thursday attempt to serve two arrest warrants in coastal Alabama resulted in a suspect's death, the arrest of two others and an injury to the mother of two of the suspects, police said.

Shortly before 6 a.m., SWAT officers arrived at a home in Mobile to arrest Tyhre Webster, 22, and Treyh Webster, 18. The older suspect was out on bond on a charge involving shooting into a vehicle; the younger was out on bond while facing a robbery charge.