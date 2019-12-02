Officers accused of misconduct easily switched departments

MOUNT RAINIER, Md. (AP) — Three police officers in Maryland were found to have sexually harassed a department clerk, yet two of them quickly found clean slates at another department.

The Washington Post reports the Mount Rainier case highlights the ease with which accused officers can move from one department to another. A city-hired attorney investigated the allegations and determined the clerk was sexually harassed. Yet the officers left the department with clean records and two were soon hired by Seat Pleasant, which says it didn’t know about the allegations.

Police in Maryland can be formally disciplined for misconduct pending an internal affairs probe by another sworn officer. But the officers in the clerk’s case were subjected to a less-formal examination by a lawyer.

The accused officers didn’t respond to requests for comment.

