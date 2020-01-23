Official: Hubs of innovation are crucial to economic revival

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A new economic action plan will be rolled out in Connecticut that will include incentives to attract employers to its cities and promote the growth of women-and-minority-owned businesses, according to a top state official.

David Lehman, the state’s commissioner of economic and community development, announced a strong push will be coming to create hubs of innovation in the manufacturing, health care, insurance and bio-science industries, the Hartford Courant reported Tuesday.

Lehman said there is an effort to focus these innovations in cities and strengthen networks that will be enough for Connecticut to become competitive among larger cities like Boston and New York.

Since the last recession, the state has struggled to regain jobs, with the latest count showing just 85% have been added back.

Lehman said Gov. Ned Lamont will roll out a plan in the coming weeks that he hopes will answer and resolve a lot of the state's economic and development issues.