Official: Israel to sign solar power deal with Jordan in UAE

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Israel is set to sign a declaration of intent with neighboring Jordan on building a major solar power plant in the kingdom that will be used to generate electricity for Israel, as well as power a desalination plant there to send water onto Jordan, an Israeli official said Sunday.

The deal will be signed in the United Arab Emirates on Monday between the two countries' energy ministers, said Eyal Hulata, Israeli national security adviser. He made the comment Sunday at the Manama Dialogue in Bahrain, an annual event hosted by the International Institute for Strategic Studies.