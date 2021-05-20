Official: Roadside bombings in Afghanistan kill 13 people

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Roadside bombings in southern and central Afghanistan killed 13 people, including nine members of one family, officials said Thursday. Meanwhile, militants stopped a bus in western Afghanistan, ordered three men to get out and shot and killed them.
No one has claimed responsibility for the latest attacks. The three men on the bus were ethnic Hazaras. The government blamed the Taliban but previous attacks on Hazaras, who are mostly Shiite Muslims, have been claimed by the Islamic State group.