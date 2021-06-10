Official: US told Nicaragua it would respect free elections CHRISTOPHER SHERMAN, Associated Press June 10, 2021 Updated: June 10, 2021 7:11 p.m.
MEXICO CITY (AP) — A senior U.S. official said Thursday that less than two week ago, Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Nicaragua's foreign minister that the Biden administration would respect the results of free and fair elections in November.
But since then, the U.S. has seen Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega “unleash a wave of repression against political opponents and members of Nicaragua’s civil society,” Julie Chung, the acting U.S. assistant secretary of state for Western Hemisphere affairs, told reporters.
