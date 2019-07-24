Official says Indiana drownings are up this year

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana authorities say people are drowning at a higher rate this year than last year.

Capt. Jet Quillen, of the Department of Natural Resources, says the 34 drownings in public waterways this year exceed last year's number at the same time.

The Journal Gazette reports there were 53 drownings in Indiana all of last year.

Those figures only include drownings in rivers, ponds, lakes and reservoirs. The numbers don't account for deaths in private pools.

Quillen says those who have drowned were not wearing life jackets.

Most recently, 25-year-old Christian Rosete was pulled from Lake Michigan near Washington Park Beach on Saturday.

Last month, 3-year-old Jackson Harrell died of accidental drowning in Lake Arrowhead, which is just outside Angola.

