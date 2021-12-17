Officials: 22 die in Istanbul from bootleg alcohol poisoning

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — At least 22 people have died in Istanbul and 16 others have been hospitalized and are in serious condition after drinking bootleg alcohol, the local governor’s office said Friday, as authorities intensified a crackdown on counterfeit drinks across Turkey ahead of New Year's celebrations.

Eleven of the dead, and five of those who had fallen ill were foreign nationals, the Istanbul governor’s office said in a statement. It didn't elaborate or provide details on the victims’ nationalities.