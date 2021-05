WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A doorbell camera captured video of a mountain lion trotting along a residential back alley in Wichita earlier this week, Kansas wildlife officials confirmed.

Kansas Department of Wildlife Research Biologist Matt Peek said it’s the first confirmed cougar sighting in Wichita, KAKE reported.

The video was captured early Monday morning on Cris Boyle’s doorbell camera, showing the large cat padding along the alleyway in the Riverside neighborhood. The wildcat can even be heard growling as it passes by Boyle’s house.

Wildlife officials have notified Wichita police of the sighting, Peek said.

“So that if somebody does call up and say, you know, there’s a mountain lion in the tree in my yard, that they take it seriously because it is possible,” he said.