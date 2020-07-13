Officials: COVID can’t stop Fairfield annual sidewalk sale

FAIRFIELD — Rain or shine, the annual sidewalk sale is happening Saturday, according to First Selectwoman Brenda Kupchick.

In a statement, Kupchick said the event is sponsored by the town and the Fairfield Chamber of Commerce. She said the event would take place in Fairfield Center on July 18. from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Kupchick said select merchants will offer a preview Thursday in advance of the Satruday event, which runs from 10 a.m. to 4: p.m. Vendors will set up stands and offer a variety of merchandise for sale on Sherman Green and along the Post Road from the Heritage Square Shopping Center to the Promenade at the Brick Walk.

“From the latest fashion apparel and jewelry, to sporting goods and best-selling books, there’s something for everyone,” Kupchick said in a statement. “Shop the summer’s hottest deals offered by Fairfield’s local merchants.”

The first selectwoman said admission to the event is free, adding that people could take a break from shopping and have lunch at local restaurants.

Kupchick said all business participants and attendees are expected to adhere to public health and safety protocols. This, she said, includes social distancing and facial coverings to minimize the spread of COVID-19 in accordance with state and local guidelines.

“I encourage everyone to come and be a part of this fun-filled event and help support our local business community,” Kupchick said. “But use good judgment and follow all public health guidelines to observe social distancing and to wear a face covering.”

Mark Barnhart, the town’s director of economic development, said it is important to support local businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.

“These last few months have been a challenging time for many of us,” Barnhart said, “especially our local merchants and our small businesses that form the backbone of our local economy and help make Fairfield what it is.”

Kupchick said the town and the Fairfield Chamber of Commerce, which are co-organizing the event, wanted to acknowledge and thank Fairfield Moms and Massage Envy for also sponsoring the event.

“The upcoming July 18 date is very timely,” Chamber President Beverly Balaz said, “because now more than ever, Fairfield’s much-anticipated Sidewalk Sale day really helps support our local business community.”

For additional information on participating vendors, restaurants and activities, please visit www.fairfieldct.org/sidewalksale.