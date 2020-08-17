Officials: Fairfield man drives into neighbor’s porch

FAIRFIELD — A man drove through a fence and into his neighbor’s porch on Sunday, according to officials.

Fairfield Fire Department Assistant Chief Roger Caisse said crash happened on the 600 block of Beach Road at about 3:30 p.m. He said an elderly man pulled forward and accelerated through his own backyard, a fence and into the back porch of a home next door on Eunice Avenue.

“There were no injuries and the damage was limited to the front end of his car,” Caisse said.