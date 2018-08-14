Officials ID man killed in 3-vehicle crash near Papillion

PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say an Iowa man died after his car collided with two other vehicles at an intersection near an Omaha suburb.

The crash occurred about 4:30 p.m. Monday just south of Papillion (puh-PIHL'-yuhn).

The Sarpy County Sheriff's Office says a car driven by 63-year-old Kevin Lingren, of Malvern, Iowa, was attempting to turn left when it was hit by a northbound sport utility vehicle. A third vehicle was also hit in the collision.

Lingren was pronounced dead at the scene. The two other drivers, both from Nebraska, were not injured.