Officials: IS militants kill 6 Bedouins in Egypt's Sinai

EL-ARISH, Egypt (AP) — Islamic State group militants Tuesday killed at least six Bedouins in an ambush for their alleged collaboration with the Egyptian military in the country’s restive part of Sinai Peninsula, security officials said.
The ambush took place in the mountainous Maghara area in central Sinai when militants from a local IS affiliate established a fake checkpoint and opened fire on two vehicles carrying Bedouins, the officials said. They said a seventh Bedouin was missing following the attack.