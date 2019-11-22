Officials: Iowa jail inmate had gun parts taped to leg

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Polk County Jail officials say an inmate faces additional charges after he was found with parts of a handgun taped to his inner thigh.

KCCI reports that 27-year-old Wyatt Andrew Franklin was booked into the nail on Nov. 13 on a charge of operating under the influence and was in a holding cell by himself for a time. After being injured in an incident not detailed by deputies, Franklin was taken to a hospital, where medical staff found the frame of a handgun and a holster taped to his leg.

Officials say a search of the jail then turned up the rest of the gun and six rounds of ammunition inside a toilet. Deputies say surveillance video from the jail shows Franklin putting the gun parts inside the toilet.

