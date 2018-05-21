Officials: Over 20 cows found starved to death on farm

ESSEX, Vt. (AP) — Officials say a Vermont farmer was unable to care for the two dozen cows found starved to death on his farm.

The Vermont Agency of Agriculture says it helped the family dispose of the carcasses that scattered the Essex farm's property. WCAX-TV reports the state says it inspected the farm months before the cows died and saw no red flags.

Authorities say the 75-year-old owner of the farm could no longer care for his animals after an injury.

Agency of Agriculture official Laura DiPietro says the agency has started a process to figure out how to prevent something like this in the future.

An investigation is underway. It is not clear if charges will be filed.

Information from: WCAX-TV, http://www.wcax.com