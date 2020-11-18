Officials: Tulalip fishing boat capsized near Everett

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — There are reports that a rogue wave caused a Tulalip Fisheries boat to capsize near Everett, according to the Everett Fire Department.

Reports say the Tulalip Fisheries boat was providing assistance to another boat when they took on a rogue wave and overturned, according to KING5 News.

Just before midnight on Tuesday, one person was rescued alive and was transported to Tulalip Bay for care. That person was wearing a life jacket.

Crews were still searching for any other possible victims. The status of the secondary boat is unclear.

The fire department said Navy Everett has radio contact with the Tulalip boat. The Coast Guard has joined the search with one of their vessels and a helicopter.

Heavy rain and high winds hit Washington on Tuesday, making the water around coastal areas rough.