Officials: Wolf to let Pa. schools set mask rules in January

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania school districts will be allowed to modify or end the mask mandate for K-12 students in January, Gov. Tom Wolf was set to announce Monday, according to two education officials who were briefed on the plan.

The Democratic governor plans to turn over decisions about masking to local school officials on Jan. 17, although the acting health secretary’s mask mandate will remain in place for early learning programs and child care facilities, according to officials at two school groups, speaking on condition of anonymity ahead of the official announcement.