Officials believe in-school transmission caused COVID spike in Fairfield school

FAIRFIELD — School officials said they believe that a recent spike in COVID-19 cases at Fairfield Woods Middle School was because someone came to school while contagious.
“While many schools have experienced cases and quarantines among staff and students since the winter break, a recent cluster of cases at Fairfield Woods MS appear to likely be the result of in-school transmission,” Sands Cleary, Fairfield’s health director, said in a message to families this week. “An undiagnosed case was present at the school during their infectious period and later became symptomatic at school.”