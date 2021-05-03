Officials dispute recommendation to shut down Virginia jail

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (AP) — Officials at a Virginia jail are disputing a state committee’s recommendation to shut down the facility and return inmates to their localities for holding, according to a published report.

The Progress-Index reports that Riverside Regional Jail officials claimed that three deaths at the facility were ones that “are not always preventable for any jail.” The Riverside Regional Jail Authority, which oversees the jail, issued a statement Friday saying it doesn't feel the recommendation is warranted and calling the recommendation “particularly shocking” since the jail had passed all state and federal audits.