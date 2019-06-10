Officials find heightened bacteria levels at Alaska beach

KENAI, Alaska (AP) — State environmental officials have discovered heightened, potentially dangerous amounts of bacteria at an Alaska beach.

The Anchorage Daily News reported Saturday that the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation issued a warning Thursday about Kenai North Beach.

Officials say samples taken June 4 showed elevated levels of enterococci bacteria and fecal coliform.

Officials warn against swimming at the beach southwest of Anchorage until the advisory is lifted.

Exposure can cause stomachaches, diarrhea and ear, eye and skin infections.

The state says the samples contained 139 units per 100 milliliters (3.38 ounces) of enterococci bacteria, almost four times higher than what is considered safe for direct contact.

Officials say the safe threshold for fish and shellfish harvesting for raw consumption is no more than 14 units per milliliter (0.03 ounces.)

___

Information from: Anchorage Daily News, http://www.adn.com