JENNIFER MICHAELIS/AP

HELENA Mont. (AP) — Wildlife officials resumed searching by ground and from the air Wednesday for a grizzly bear that killed a camper in a western Montana town.

A helicopter was flying over the area around the small town of Ovando in pursuit of the bear, which will be killed if found, Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks spokesperson Greg Lemon said. Large traps made out of culverts were set around the area in hopes of capturing the bruin.