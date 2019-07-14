Officials offer grilling safety tips during peak fire month

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — State officials say July is the peak month for grilling fires and are offering public safety tips.

The Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal says propane and charcoal grills should only be used outdoors and be placed away from the home and overhanging tree branches.

Officials say to make sure the grill is cleaned, never to leave it unattended and always make sure charcoal grill coals have cooled down before disposing of them in a metal container.

The National Fire Protection Association says over 70 percent of American households have at least one outdoor BBQ, grill or smoker. Over 10,000 homes are started by a grill each year and about 19,000 patients make emergency room visits with injuries called from grilling.