Officials plan 3-year overhaul of Las Vegas Strip roadway

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say a three-year road overhaul is coming to the Las Vegas Strip.

Clark County public works chief Denis Cederburg tells the Las Vegas Review-Journal the project will begin in June.

It'll replace water mains and repave the entire core of Las Vegas Boulevard, from Sahara Avenue to the Interstate 215 Beltway.

Work is expected to last until July 2022.

Plans include water main replacements, adding a fourth vehicle lane where space allows, upgrading traffic controls and installing new lighting.

Cederburg says the cost of the 5.7-mile (9-kilometer) project has yet to be determined.

Most work will occur from 2 a.m. to 10 a.m. Monday through Thursday, and lane restrictions will vary.

Cederburg says officials hope to keep at least two lanes open in each direction during non-work hours.