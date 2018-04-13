Officials re-check tossed signatures in recall efforts

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada elections officials are recounting nearly 400 voter signatures collected in a Republican-backed recall of two Democratic lawmakers.

Clark County spokesman Dan Kulin said in a statement that the county's elections department was re-checking signatures at the request of the recall backers.

Election officials last week said the GOP campaigns to recall state Sens. Nicole Cannizzaro and Joyce Woodhouse each fell short by at least 1,500 signatures. Some of the signatures were found to be invalid and several thousand signatures were removed after Democrats persuaded people to remove their names.

Billy Rogers, president of Advanced Micro Targeting, the group that gathered the signatures, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that it had requested 389 signatures be rechecked.

Rogers says he plans to ask for more signatures to be rechecked next week.

Information from: Las Vegas Review-Journal, http://www.lvrj.com