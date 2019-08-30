Officials say body of woman found in burning Winterset home

WINTERSET, Iowa (AP) — Officials in south-central Iowa are investigating after the body of a 62-year-old woman was found in her burning Winterset home.

Ames station WOI reports that the fire happened Thursday night. Fire officials say the body of Jolene Ann Baker was found inside after the flames were extinguished.

The cause of the fire had not been reported by Friday morning and is being investigated by the Winterset police, the Winterset Fire Department and the State Fire Marshal's office.

