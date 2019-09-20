Officials to learn about federal transportation loan program

NEWINGTON, Conn. (AP) — State and local officials will learn more about low-cost federal loan options, a concept Connecticut Gov Ned Lamont is considering as he reboots his stalled transportation plan that had relied heavily on highway tolling.

Representatives of the federal Build America Bureau are holding closed-door informational sessions on Friday with state and local officials, transportation advocates and others to explain the various federal loan opportunities and other programs Connecticut could seek.

This meeting comes as the Democratic governor is expected to present his new "CT 2030" transportation plan in the coming weeks.

Lamont's spokesman says the administration spent the summer going "back to the drawing board" to address Connecticut's aging infrastructure needs after the tolling plan faltered in the legislature this year. Some tolling might still be part this latest plan.