Officials warn of Portuguese men-of-war on Martha's Vineyard
EDGARTOWN, Mass. (AP) — Authorities in Massachusetts are warning swimmers about Portuguese men-of-war that have been spotted on Martha's Vineyard.
WCVB-TV reports the Edgartown Parks Department said in a Facebook post Thursday that the marine animals have washed up on South Beach.
The Portuguese man-of-war has a sail-like structure that enables it to float and long, dangling tentacles with powerful stinging cells. According to the National Ocean Service, man-of-war stings can be painful and cause welts on skin.
Experts say beachgoers should be careful because the animals can sting weeks after washing ashore.
