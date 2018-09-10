Officials warn of possible hepatitis exposure at restaurant

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Health officials say customers of a downtown Salt Lake City restaurant might have been exposed to hepatitis A from late July through mid-August.

The Salt Lake County Health Department says an infected worker at the New Yorker Restaurant "potentially handled certain food or beverage items," possibly exposing 650 customers to the virus.

Health officials say the two-week period when a preventative vaccine could have been effective has passed, so people who visited the restaurant from July 25 to Aug. 15 should watch for symptoms until Oct. 3.

Health officials say the New Yorker is cooperating.

Symptoms include fever, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting and jaundice.

Health officials say no additional cases of the virus related to this exposure have been reported.

The outbreak is connected to the cases first reported in the county last year.