Officials warn public of restaurant worker's hepatitis A

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Health officials are warning the public that an employee at an Atlanta-area fast food restaurant tested positive for hepatitis A.

News outlets report that the Gwinnett County Health Department says the person worked while ill from June 13-29 at the Wendy's at 165 Scenic Highway in Lawrenceville. A health department statement says it's possible the employee may have spread the illness to customers, though that would be rare.

The statement says anyone who dined at the restaurant during that period should contact their doctor or local health department to see if they need to be immunized. Anyone who believes they might have been exposed can get a free immunization at any Gwinnett County Health Department location.

The statement says Wendy's has immunized employees and thoroughly cleaned and sanitized the restaurant.